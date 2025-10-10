Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Asim Munir upset! Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?

As Taliban Foreign Minister visits India, Pakistan bombs Afghanistan targeting TTP. Meanwhile, New Delhi restores full diplomatic ties with Kabul.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

Asim Munir upset! Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?
S. Jaishankar with Afghan Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi.
Is Pakistan upset with improving relations between its neighbouring countries, Afghanistan and India? Can Islamabad not tolerate the Taliban, the Afghan outfit it funded, gave arms and shelter to, and helped in other ways? The Pakistan Army has bombed many places in Afghanistan at a time when Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is on his maiden visit to India. Reports suggest the Pakistan Air Force carried out the aerial strike near Shahid Abdul Haq Square to kill TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud. The TTP chief took over the command of the outfit in 2018. Soon after, Mehsud released an audio message claiming that he was safe. 

Pakistan bombs its own people

The TTP thinks Pakistan's alliance with the US after the 9/11 attacks as a betrayal, and so it has been targeting Pakistan's security forces. It attacked Pakistani military personnel as recently as October 8. It ambushed the Pakistan Army Wednesday near the Afghan border and killed 11 soldiers, including two senior officers. Former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad called the ambush a "huge escalation" and appealed for negotiations between Pakistan and the Taliban.

 

India restores diplomatic status to Afghanistan

Meanwhile, India has upgraded Afghanistan's diplomatic status. After Amir Khan Muttaqi had met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, New Delhi restored full diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. Earlier in 2021, India downgraded its embassy in Kabul and closed consulate offices in smaller cities after fighting erupted between the Taliban and the then-Afghan government.

After holding talks with Muttaqi, Jaishankar said, "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development as well as regional stability and resilience." He added, "To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's technical mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India."

He also announced the gift of 20 ambulances, MRI, and CT scan machines to Afghan hospitals and the delivery of vaccines for immunisation and cancer medicines. India has also supplied drug rehabilitation materials through the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. 

 

