Bihar Temple Stampede Explained: What went wrong at Ashok Dham that killed 7 devotees?

Could the Ashok Dham stampede in Lakhisarai district of Bihar have been prevented? Questions mount over temple management, local authorities and the preparations for the Shravan Somvar, or Monday of Shravan.

What went wrong at the Ashoka Dham Temple in Lakhisarai in Bihar that caused a stampede, killing at least seven devotees and injuring many others? Though not the first of its kind in the country, the stampede at the holy Hindu site has raised many questions. Was the temple management caught napping due to inadequate preparations? Did the authorities fail to estimate the size of the crowd that was expected to gather there in the holy month of Sharavan in the Hindu calendar? Did the unruly crowd go berserk at an unknown provocation?

What caused Ashok Dham Temple stampede



If reports are to be believed, the authorities expected hundreds of devotees to gather at the Ashok Dham Temple; however, a massive crowd of a few thousand reached there and caught the authorities unprepared to handle such a large crowd. Confirming the arrival of a larger-than-expected crowd, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said that a massive crowd reached the temple between 6.30 AM and 6.45 AM. Two trains arrived at the station at shorter intervals, and an unprecedented crowd reached there.

The DM said, "The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6.30-6.45 am, two trains came here, which also added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that the barricading broke on one side due to the crowd, and people fell on each other."

Bihar Temple Stampede

There were barricades, and the devotees were standing behind them in queues. As the crowd kept growing, more people kept arriving; one of the barricades collapsed under the pressure of the milling crowd. People in front of the barricades fell, but those behind them did not stop and kept on moving forward. They too fell, and a stampede-like situation was created. Talking to news agency ANI, Sub Divisional Police Officer Shivam Kumar said that an electric pole fell at the site; it caused electrocution and triggered a stampede-like situation. It was a baseless rumour, and the Lakhisarai DM later clarified that it was a cable wire rather than a live wire; it was too late.

Sailendra Kumar told journalists, "Suddenly, an electric pole fell there. The pole was located on the right side of the men's queue. When the pole collapsed, a rumour spread that a live wire had fallen on people, but it was a cable wire." He added, "This led to pressure on the women's queue on the left side. So, women fell on top of each other. The police administration had been marching there since 3 am. This happened all of a sudden within a span of 2 minutes."

One of the reasons behind the tragic incident is the narrow lanes in the temple premises; the devotees were trapped, and they could not escape the site. Analysts believe the temple management and the local administration should have been better prepared because tens of thousands of Shiva devotees arrive at the temple every year. It was a Monday of Shravan, so a larger crowd was expected, and the people were not as prepared as they should have been.