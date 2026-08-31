Is entire Himalayas-Karakoram range melting? Nepal floods, Broad Peak avalanche raise alarm

Are the entire Himalayas, including the Hindu Kush and Karakoram ranges, melting? May it cause unimaginable disasters to the entire area of Nepal, India and Pakistan? Explained here.

Are the Himalayas melting? What do the Nepal-Tibet floods of 2026 and the avalanche at Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) a few weeks earlier indicate? Were these two tragic incidents man-made or natural disasters, or a combination of both? What do they mean for India? What lessons should policymakers and scientists learn? These questions have come up as at least 900 people were killed and more than 3,000 went missing after a glacier collapsed at an altitude of 17,000 ft, triggering devastating floods that wreaked havoc as it swept down the mountains. More horrific truths are yet to emerge.

Himalayas melting: Himalayan glaciers

The Himalayan range spreads across 2,600 kilometres, with more than 60,000 glaciers and the source of hundreds of rivers. Eight countries with hundreds of cities and tens of millions of people are on the mountain, which is still young, growing and experiencing seismic activity as the Indian plate continues to collide with the Eurasian plate.

(The Himalayas are losing snow cover.)

Scientists believe that a glacier at an altitude of 17,000ft collapsed, and a massive portion of it broke off and plunged thousands of feet below, into the Lhende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi River. It formed a natural, though temporary, wall, creating a dam. The wall collapsed soon under the tremendous pressure of millions of gallons of water; a huge wall of water, ice, rock, snow and sediment surged ahead and flew through a deep and narrow valley, sweeping everything that came in its way- people, houses, roads, bridges, hydroelectric power plants.

(Nepali-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja alias Nimsdai and nine others were swept by an avalanche near Broad Peak in the Karakoram range.)

That family in the green house. I hope they are alive and safe. what a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/t2tVR2cFD7 — Pooja Shali (@PoojaShali) August 28, 2026

Himalayan glacier collapse

In a similar incident, a massive avalanche hit a group of mountaineers trying to scale Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, one month earlier, on July 30, 2026. Noted Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja and nine others were swept 1,200 ft down when they were between Camp 2 and Camp 3 at a time considered most suitable for scaling the peak. It appears that a similar factor triggered the disaster- an avalanche. Why have the avalanches become so normal? Why are there so many and frequent incidents of glacial collapse? Don't they indicate common and man-made factors?

According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region lost about 12% of its glaciers and about 9% of its total ice reserves between 1990 and 2020.

The glaciers on the HKH range have lost about 27 metres of their ice thickness due to the temperature rise.

HKH Glacier Outlook 2026 suggests that "widespread wastage has doubled post-2000, signalling that parts of the Himalayan cryosphere may be nearing critical tipping points toward irreversible retreat."

Though some glaciers are stable and others are expanding, most are experiencing accelerating ice loss. However, the most immediate threat comes from the smallest glaciers.

A United Nations report suggests that Nepal's snow-covered mountains have lost about 30% of their ice in the last 30 years.

It also said that the Himalayan glaciers lost ice and shrank in 2010 at a rate 65% faster than a decade earlier.

ICIMOD has said in its report that most of the glaciers have reached the critical tipping point towards irreversible retreat.

Nirmal Purja, ( @nimsdai ) who made history over the years by climbing the world’s highest peaks, has been confirmed dead after Broad peak avalanche

Rest in Heaven, Nims Dai with others beautiful souls .

Video : Trek Nepal pic.twitter.com/LhZKiVMzmk — Ananda Nepali (@anandanepali99) August 1, 2026

Himalayan avalanches

Besides, the Karakoram range also attracted attention when an avalanche swept away 10 mountaineers between Camp 2 and Camp 3 on the way to Broad Peak on July 30, 2026. The world's second-highest mountain range, the Karakoram Range, extends bout 500 kilometres across the borders of China, India and Pakistan, with its external edge reaching Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The home of 18 of the 25 largest glaciers of the world has become highly vulnerable because of the same region as the rest of the HKH region.

The ice cover is melting, and the permafrost is thawing at a speed greater than before, losing its grip on the rocks and exposing the entire region to avalanches. Consequently, avalanche- and landslide-triggered floods and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) have become more frequent, normal and unpredictable.

According to ICIMOD, major glacierised regions include the Karakoram, Sikkim, Zanskar, and Bhutan. The entire area has become vulnerable.

Pakistan basins may have catastrophic consequences, as do the basins of China, Nepal, Bhutan and India.

In a nutshell, it can be said safely: No! The Himalayas are not melting; they will not disappear in a few years. However, the temperatures in the mountains have increased; ice and permafrost are melting, snow caps are decreasing in size, and glaciers are shrinking. The Himalayas have become a ticking time bomb. More avalanches, flash floods, and devastation cannot be ruled out.