Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026: Will tougher jail terms stop NEET-style leaks or is it just patchwork fix?

Will increased jail terms and fines stop the paper leaks of examinations like NEET? Will the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, popularly known as the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, serve the purpose? Explained here.

Will the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, or the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, as it is called, prevent the leak of the examination papers? A cursory look at the bill makes it clear that it has amended the 2024 bill and added measures to punish those responsible for the leak, and only a few half-baked prevention-oriented measures have been added. Instead of being a stand-alone anti-paper-leak mechanism to ensure foolproof arrangements, it has added some restrictive measures, such as imprisonment and fines for offenders, to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. It can be called a patchwork of half-baked deterrence, rather than a new and bold bill to stop the leak at its source.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026

The Anti-Paper Leak Bill has added harsher penalties for unfair means, higher fines, longer debarment for service providers, and faster investigation and trial structures. It has the following measures:

The punishment for persons resorting to unfair means should be increased to imprisonment for not less than five years. It may be extended up to ten years.

The present imprisonment is for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years.

The maximum fine should be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The fine for the service providers committing irregularities should be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The managerial personnel of service providers should be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years.

The minimum term of imprisonment for persons involved in examination-related organised crimes should be increased from 5 years to 7 years. It may be extended up to ten years.

The minimum fine for examination-related organised crime should be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Special Task Force

Besides, the bill also mandates the establishment of a Special Task Force for investigation of such cases. The bill has the following provisions:

The fast-track court should complete the trial within three months. Special Public Prosecutors should be appointed for every Special Fast Track Court. All offences related to examination will be non-bailable and non-compoundable.



With these measures, the Anti-Paper Leak Bill makes the leaks riskier and more expensive for offenders. However, it has no such provisions for eliminating the operational causes of leaks. It is silent on how to nip the issue in the bud and stop the leak at its origin.

Will NEET paper leak stop?

Demanding a comprehensive reform of India's examination architecture, noted writer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the country needs to move away from the current "single, high-stakes, high-stress, examination model, where the future of millions is decided in a few gruelling hours". He said, "The success of this law should not ultimately be measured by the number of people we send to prison. It should be measured by the number of paper leaks that never happen."

The writer of "An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India" said, "It should be measured by examinations that take place on time, results that students can trust, and institutions that accept responsibility." He added, "More importantly, it should be measured by whether a young Indian can walk into an examination hall believing one simple thing is true: that nobody has bought an advantage that they have spent years working to earn."