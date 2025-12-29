Angel Chakma murder case: From 'Chinky' to 'Momo'- how stereotypes turn North East Indians into aliens in their own country?

MBA student Angel Chakma from Tripura died after a brutal racial attack in Dehradun, where he was abused as ‘Chinese’ for his North East features. Five arrests have been made, reviving India’s debate on racism, stereotypes, and safety of North East Indians.

After Angel Chaka from Tripura was attacked mercilessly in the Uttarakhand city of Dehradun, the issue of racial attacks, particularly on people from the North East, has resurfaced. The MBA student and his elder brother, Michael Chakma, were racially abused for having features different from those of the people present around them. He was attacked multiple times and he breathed his last in a hospital after struggling for life. Angel's death has reopened many wounds that the society of a multi-racial, multi-ethnic country with diversity has nourished over the years. He was not the first person to be abused or attacked for looking different.

When Angel Chakma was called Chinese and abused racially for his Mongolian features, he said, "We are not Chinese... We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?" This is the crux of the problem and it also explains the mindset of the attackers and the reasons for such an attack. India is a multicultural country with people from different languages, ethnicities, religions, and cultures who are not only accepted, but whose diversity is celebrated. Despite the rich diversity, the people from the Northeast, with their distinguished Mongoloid features, are often stereotyped, marginalised, and misrepresented in the media and society. As a result, they face discrimination and racial abuse.

Social media, films, and other media forms make things worse by exacerbating the biases, and the stereotypes are deepened further. A North Indian girl is respected if she identifies herself as Japanese, South Korean, or even Chinese. However, she is mocked and ridiculed when she declares she is from the Northeast. Due to their distinct Mongoloid features, they stand out from others. They look inconsistent with what an "authentic" Indian should look like; it makes them aliens in their own country. With their broken Hindi, different accents, dress, hairstyles, and other things, they are portrayed as "someone mysterious and exotic."

Worse, the other people fail to understand their diversity and generalize all Northeast Indians as "the same looking." The people from the Northeast are sometimes called "chinky," "momo," or even "chow mein." The deep-rooted chauvinism among the people is so pathetic that the boys from the Northeast with coloured hair, tattoos on their bodies, and torn jeans are called "drug addicts" and "alcoholics," while girls dressed in short clothes are considered "cheap."

Writer and researcher Wilson found in his study in 1999 that racism is an ideology of racial domination in which the inferior treatment or social status of other racial groups is justified by the presumptive biological or cultural superiority of some racial groups. Matthew Clair and Jeffrey S. Denis wrote, "Sociology of racism is the study of the relationship between racism, racial discrimination, and racial inequality." Writer Zaheer Babar wrote in his book 'Racialisation, Class, and Racism in a Non-Western Context' that India has no traditional non-white binary, but it has unique social groups and conflicts due to "racialization," "racial projects," and "racisms."

Angel Chakma was mocked and ridiculed for his looks, which were different from those of the attackers. He was abused for looking alien and received the brunt of racial discrimination and chauvinism, which is inherent among those who think themselves superior to others. Five people have been arrested, and an investigation has been launched. However, it may not change the mindset of superiority and chauvinism, the root cause of such incidents.