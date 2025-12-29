Angel Chakma murder case: From 'Chinky' to 'Momo'- how stereotypes turn North East Indians into aliens in their own country?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tight Spaces and Big Hearts: President Murmu Experiences Life Under the Sea.

From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports

Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Kerala Story actress's no-furniture living room, saying 'Chori toh nahi...'

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film SMASHES another record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in fourth weekend

THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail

Purge in China, Xi Jinping cracks whip, who are CPC's bigwigs thrown out?

'We couldn't even...': Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter after SC stays Delhi HC order in Unnao case

Silver prices fall Rs 21,000 per kg drastically to Rs 2.33 lakh on profit booking, day after sharp rally

Ashes 2025-26: Pitch rating for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground revealed

Battle of Galwan: Tehseen Poonawalla reacts to Salman Khan getting brutally trolled for his 'smile' in teaser: 'If film keeps this tone, there's...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports

From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports

Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Kerala Story actress's no-furniture living room, saying 'Chori toh nahi...'

Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Keral

THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail

THIS firm is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Ambani, Adani or Tata

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Angel Chakma murder case: From 'Chinky' to 'Momo'- how stereotypes turn North East Indians into aliens in their own country?

MBA student Angel Chakma from Tripura died after a brutal racial attack in Dehradun, where he was abused as ‘Chinese’ for his North East features. Five arrests have been made, reviving India’s debate on racism, stereotypes, and safety of North East Indians.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

Angel Chakma murder case: From 'Chinky' to 'Momo'- how stereotypes turn North East Indians into aliens in their own country?
People from the Northeast protest against the attack on Anegl Chakma.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Angel Chaka from Tripura was attacked mercilessly in the Uttarakhand city of Dehradun, the issue of racial attacks, particularly on people from the North East, has resurfaced. The MBA student and his elder brother, Michael Chakma, were racially abused for having features different from those of the people present around them. He was attacked multiple times and he breathed his last in a hospital after struggling for life. Angel's death has reopened many wounds that the society of a multi-racial, multi-ethnic country with diversity has nourished over the years. He was not the first person to be abused or attacked for looking different. 

Racial attack Dehradun

When Angel Chakma was called Chinese and abused racially for his Mongolian features, he said, "We are not Chinese... We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?" This is the crux of the problem and it also explains the mindset of the attackers and the reasons for such an attack. India is a multicultural country with people from different languages, ethnicities, religions, and cultures who are not only accepted, but whose diversity is celebrated. Despite the rich diversity, the people from the Northeast, with their distinguished Mongoloid features, are often stereotyped, marginalised, and misrepresented in the media and society. As a result, they face discrimination and racial abuse. 

Northeast Indian discrimination

Social media, films, and other media forms make things worse by exacerbating the biases, and the stereotypes are deepened further. A North Indian girl is respected if she identifies herself as Japanese, South Korean, or even Chinese. However, she is mocked and ridiculed when she declares she is from the Northeast. Due to their distinct Mongoloid features, they stand out from others. They look inconsistent with what an "authentic" Indian should look like; it makes them aliens in their own country. With their broken Hindi, different accents, dress, hairstyles, and other things, they are portrayed as "someone mysterious and exotic." 

Northeast stereotyping India

Worse, the other people fail to understand their diversity and generalize all Northeast Indians as "the same looking." The people from the Northeast are sometimes called "chinky," "momo," or even "chow mein." The deep-rooted chauvinism among the people is so pathetic that the boys from the Northeast with coloured hair, tattoos on their bodies, and torn jeans are called "drug addicts" and "alcoholics," while girls dressed in short clothes are considered "cheap." 

Racial discrimination India debate

Writer and researcher Wilson found in his study in 1999 that racism is an ideology of racial domination in which the inferior treatment or social status of other racial groups is justified by the presumptive biological or cultural superiority of some racial groups. Matthew Clair and Jeffrey S. Denis wrote, "Sociology of racism is the study of the relationship between racism, racial discrimination, and racial inequality." Writer Zaheer Babar wrote in his book 'Racialisation, Class, and Racism in a Non-Western Context' that India has no traditional non-white binary, but it has unique social groups and conflicts due to "racialization," "racial projects," and "racisms." 

Hate crime India

Angel Chakma was mocked and ridiculed for his looks, which were different from those of the attackers. He was abused for looking alien and received the brunt of racial discrimination and chauvinism, which is inherent among those who think themselves superior to others. Five people have been arrested, and an investigation has been launched. However, it may not change the mindset of superiority and chauvinism, the root cause of such incidents. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports
From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports
Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Kerala Story actress's no-furniture living room, saying 'Chori toh nahi...'
Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Keral
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film SMASHES another record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in fourth weekend
Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in fourth weekend
THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail
THIS firm is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Ambani, Adani or Tata
Purge in China, Xi Jinping cracks whip, who are CPC's bigwigs thrown out?
Purge in China, Xi Jinping cracks whip, who are CPC's bigwigs thrown out?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement