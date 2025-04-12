Anant Ambani followed a strict 1200-calorie diet and training regimen under fitness trainer Vinod Channa but regained weight after initial loss, becoming obese again at 110 kg.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, has long struggled with weight issues. However, in 2016, he underwent a remarkable transformation, drastically shedding a significant amount of weight and achieving a major milestone in his weight loss journey. He achieved an impressive weight loss of 108 kg in just 1.5 years. His drastic transformation made his lifestyle and diet routines go viral, drawing attention globally.

Anant Ambani adhered to a strict diet and training regimen under the guidance of renowned fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked with several prominent Bollywood stars. He closely monitored his daily calorie intake, restricting it to just 1200 calories per day. However, his weight loss progress was short-lived, and he eventually regained weight, becoming obese once again with a weight of 110 kg.

What went wrong with Anant Ambani’s weight loss journey?

Reportedly, Anant is facing medical challenges, and his significant weight gain has been linked to the steroids used to manage his chronic asthma. According to his mother, Nita Ambani, the steroids prescribed to control his asthma led to substantial weight gain and obesity.

Corticosteroids, used to manage Anant’s asthma, effectively reduce inflammation but have significant side effects, including obesity. These side effects include increased appetite, reduced physical activity, fat redistribution, and fluid retention, which contribute to weight gain and potentially worsen breathing problems. Additionally, fat tissue can produce inflammatory substances that may exacerbate asthma symptoms.

Why does Anant Ambani face challenges to maintain weight?



For the unversed, Steroids are often prescribed to asthma patients to reduce airway inflammation and improve breathing. However, long-term steroid use can lead to weight gain by altering metabolism and increasing appetite, which typically results in consuming more calories. In the case of Anant, discontinuing steroids wasn't a viable option given the severity of his condition. While on steroids, it's particularly challenging for him to maintain a healthy weight through exercise and diet alone, as the medication's effects on metabolism and appetite make it difficult to manage weight gain.