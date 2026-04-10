From reputed Allahabad HC judge to corruption charges, what happened to Justice Yashwant Varma? What are the charges, what next?

Then Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma and his wife were travelling to Madhya Pradesh when a fire broke out at his official residence in Delhi and wads of currency notes were recovered. He has resigned. Know the charges he faced.

Facing serious corruption charges and being under pressure for about one year, Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma has resigned. In a letter written to President Droupadi Murmu, he said, "While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect." He added, "It has been an honour to serve in this office." The unfortunate saga began with a fire incident at his official residence in New Delhi last year, when Justice Varma and his wife were traveling in Madhya Pradesh, and his daughter and elderly mother were at home. A video later surfaced showing bundles of cash burning in the fire.

Yashwant Varma resignation

After this incident, he was accused of being involved in corruption, a charge he denied. He was sent back to the Allahabad High Court, his parent high court from the Delhi High Court. His judicial work was taken away pending further action. Justice Varma called it a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign and frame him. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna formed an in-house probe committee, comprising Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman. The panel started the investigation on March 25, 2025, and submitted its report on May 4.

Charges against Justice Yashwant Varma. (AI-generated infographic.)

The committee said in its order that Justice Varma had “tacit or active control” of the store room where wads of burnt currency were found. He challenged the report and moved the Supreme Court. A two-member bench consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih dismissed Justice Yashwant Varma’s petition challenging the in-house committee’s report. Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi represented Justice Varma.

Burnt cash judge case: Yashwant Varma

After the photographs and video footage of the burnt cash recovered from his residence were uploaded on social media sites and made public, the Bench held Justice Varma responsible for having acquiesced to it. It also rejected his claim that this vitiated the in-house inquiry. The Bench agreed that the uploading was improper but refused to grant him any relief, noting that a duly constituted committee had found evidence of his failure to adhere to the Restatement of Values of Judicial Life.

Wads of currency notes burning. (AI-generated image.)

Admitting that the process of removal of a Judge, accused of proven misbehaviour, is cumbersome and many a judge could have escaped unscathed, it said that the Indian Constitution is silent with regard to any disciplinary measure, short of removal by impeachment. The process to impeach and remove him began soon. However, he argued that the site from where the wads of notes were recovered was under the control of the authorities present at the time. He also questioned how he could be held responsible for any alleged lapse. He said to the Bench, “Why should I be impeached if officials failed to secure the site... The police and fire department officials present failed to take action as required.”

Judge corruption cases in India

However, an impeachment motion was moved and supported by 146 Lok Sabha members, and a fresh three-member probe panel was constituted. Under Articles 124 and 217 of the Constitution, a judge can be removed for “proved misbehaviour” or “incapacity”. The process requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament. However, no judge has been successfully impeached so far.