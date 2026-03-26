Who was Alireza Tansigiri? Why did Israel-US kill him? Who will replace IRGC Commander?

It was Alireza Tansigiri, who detained 10 US solders when they entered into the Iranian waters in January, 2016. He was put under severe US sanctions. He is no more. He was killed in an Israel-US attack on Thursday. Know about him.

Israeli media have reported that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval commander Alireza Tangsiri has been killed in a US-Israeli strike in the coastal area of Bandar Abbas on Thursday. According to the Times of Israel, Tangsiri was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Tansigiri hit the headlines more than two decades ago during the Iran-Iraq War when he was made a naval brigade commander. He was later made the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) 1st Naval District in Bandar Abbas.

Alireza Tangsiri detains US soldiers

Tansigiri earned the ire of Washington in January 2016, when he detained 10 US sailors in 2016 after they had entered Iranian waters as the engine of their vessel failed. He claimed that the "US forces surrendered to Iran." Days before Israel and the US bombed Iran in 2025, Alireza Tangsiri unveiled Iran's first drone carrier in February last year. It was, in fact, a commercial vessel repurposed, but he called it the "largest naval military project" in the history of Iran. Without naming the US, he warned it and said, "If the enemies make a mistake, we will send them to the depths of hell." He declared in April 2025 that the US Navy was “incapable” of challenging Iran’s maritime dominance.

Much before the present US-Iran war, Washington imposed sanctions on him on June 24, 2019, under Executive Order 13224. Putting him under the sanctions, the US Treasury Department declared Tangsiri a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, froze his assets, and banned US citizens from doing business with him. A secondary sanction was imposed on him in 2024 for being on the board of Paravar Pars Company, an Iranian military company that develops unmanned aerial vehicles.

Alireza Tangsiri under US sanctions

Analysts believe Israel killed Alireza Tansigiri to send a very strong signal to the Shiite regime of Iran, as he was responsible for the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, and its closure led to a 95% drop in daily shipping of energy through the critical waterways. According to the shipping industry intelligence site Lloyd's List, about 120 vessels pass through the waterway daily. After the war had begun and Tehran had blocked the Strait of Hormuz, only 155 vessels carrying crude oil, LPG, and LNG crossed it. Due to the blockade of the waterway, only 99 oil tankers and gas carriers were allowed to travel east out of the strait. On Wednesday, a day before the killing of Tansigiri, only two vessels crossed the waterway.

It is not yet known who will replace Alireza Tansigiri. However, according to the mosaic defence structure of the Shiite regime, the next person will automatically take over his charge. So, there would not be a void or leadership crisis.

Top Iranian leaders killed

Several top Iranian officials and leaders have been eliminated in US-Israel joint airstrikes, including the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Other top names include Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib, Senior Advisor to the Supreme Leader and Secretary of Defense Council Ali Shamkhani, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour, and Former Commander-in-Chief. Israel and the US have also killed the IRGC Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi; Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh; Head of Basij Paramilitary Forces; and Gholamreza Soleimani. Besides, Senior Military Commander (“Replacement War Chief”) Ali Shadmani, Head, IRGC Intelligence Organization, Mohammad Kazemi, Chairman, Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), Hossein Jabal Amelian, Head, Military Office of the Supreme Leader, and Mohammad Shirazi were killed in the US-Israel-Iran war.