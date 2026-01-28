Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?

Why did Ajit Pawar revolt against his uncle Sharad Pawar? A deep dive into ambition, succession politics, BJP ties, and the NCP split.

When Ajit Pawar revolted against the NCP patriarch and his uncle Sharad Pawar and floated his own party, people were shocked. But the political analysts and those who kept an eye on Maharashtra politics were not taken by surprise. When Ajit Pawar's political ambition, his spreading influence within the party, and his strategic differences with Sharad Pawar coalesced, he revolted against his uncle's tight grip over the party. It was the culmination of years of his increasing ambition and widening distance with the patriarch over political strategy, particularly the NCP's relations with the BJP.

Ajit Pawar revolts against Sharad Pawar

Though Sharad Pawar ran the NCP with a tight grip for over two decades, Ajit Pawar slowly and gradually made his niche, created political space for himself, and emerged as the most powerful mass leader in the party. His grip over the party in western Maharashtra became evident, a harsh reality the NCP patriarch chose to ignore. With soaring political ambition and acceptance among the grassroots party cadres, Ajit Pawar wanted a bigger role and quick elevation within the party. Sharad Pawar ignored it and preferred a collective leadership model, though he kept final authority with himself, keeping his nephew undervalued and sidelined.

The internal and suppressed feud within the Pawar family ultimately boiled over, and Ajit Pawar revolted by joining hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar split the NCP in July 2023 and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government. The main reasons for this big step were Sharad Pawar's unwillingness to align with political realities and accept the BJP. Ajit Pawar argued the NCP needed to be in power to remain relevant and positioned himself as the leader of the 'realist' faction. Ajit Pawar was rewarded for breaking the party and made Deputy Chief Minister with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Pawar family feud

However, the party patriarch did not take it kindly; he swooped down upon him, rallied MLAs back, and forced Ajit to resign in less than 72 hours. It was a masterstroke to save the party and prestige, but the Ajit Pawar camp felt humiliated, disgraced, and further sidelined.

The question of a successor to Sharad Pawar in the NCP was one more issue that widened the chasm between the uncle and the nephew. Though the party patriarch never openly named a successor, many in the party believed he was grooming his daughter, Supriya Sule, to be the political heir. Being a mass-based leader with administrative clout and enjoying acceptance among the party cadre, Ajit Pawar could not accept it. Political analysts believe that Supriya Sule is a national face, but she is Ajit’s grassroots machinery.