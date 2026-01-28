FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?

How CX is Actually Delivered in Service Companies – From Operational Approach to a Working Strategy

Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's private plane that crashed in Baramati, killing all onboard

Who is Sunetra Pawar? Know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar's politician wife

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and others condole death

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies: How did aircraft crashed, here’s what we know so far

Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan imposed penality for his metro stunt, actor's team issues statement, says he has 'utmost respect for city's rules'

As Border 2 races to Rs 300 crore, Bhushan Kumar confirms Border 3 with JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta

Who was Ajit Pawar? Deputy CM of Maharashtra dies in major plane crash in Baramati

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, dies in plane crash in Baramati

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?

Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?

How CX is Actually Delivered in Service Companies – From Operational Approach to a Working Strategy

Service CX: From Operations to Strategy

Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's private plane that crashed in Baramati, killing all onboard

Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM; Educational qualification, political journey to net worth

5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?

Why did Ajit Pawar revolt against his uncle Sharad Pawar? A deep dive into ambition, succession politics, BJP ties, and the NCP split.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?
Ajit Pawar with Sharad Pawar. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When Ajit Pawar revolted against the NCP patriarch and his uncle Sharad Pawar and floated his own party, people were shocked. But the political analysts and those who kept an eye on Maharashtra politics were not taken by surprise. When Ajit Pawar's political ambition, his spreading influence within the party, and his strategic differences with Sharad Pawar coalesced, he revolted against his uncle's tight grip over the party. It was the culmination of years of his increasing ambition and widening distance with the patriarch over political strategy, particularly the NCP's relations with the BJP.

Ajit Pawar revolts against Sharad Pawar

Though Sharad Pawar ran the NCP with a tight grip for over two decades, Ajit Pawar slowly and gradually made his niche, created political space for himself, and emerged as the most powerful mass leader in the party. His grip over the party in western Maharashtra became evident, a harsh reality the NCP patriarch chose to ignore. With soaring political ambition and acceptance among the grassroots party cadres, Ajit Pawar wanted a bigger role and quick elevation within the party. Sharad Pawar ignored it and preferred a collective leadership model, though he kept final authority with himself, keeping his nephew undervalued and sidelined. 

The internal and suppressed feud within the Pawar family ultimately boiled over, and Ajit Pawar revolted by joining hands with the BJP. Ajit Pawar split the NCP in July 2023 and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government. The main reasons for this big step were Sharad Pawar's unwillingness to align with political realities and accept the BJP. Ajit Pawar argued the NCP needed to be in power to remain relevant and positioned himself as the leader of the 'realist' faction. Ajit Pawar was rewarded for breaking the party and made Deputy Chief Minister with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. 

Pawar family feud

However, the party patriarch did not take it kindly; he swooped down upon him, rallied MLAs back, and forced Ajit to resign in less than 72 hours. It was a masterstroke to save the party and prestige, but the Ajit Pawar camp felt humiliated, disgraced, and further sidelined. 

The question of a successor to Sharad Pawar in the NCP was one more issue that widened the chasm between the uncle and the nephew. Though the party patriarch never openly named a successor, many in the party believed he was grooming his daughter, Supriya Sule, to be the political heir. Being a mass-based leader with administrative clout and enjoying acceptance among the party cadre, Ajit Pawar could not accept it. Political analysts believe that Supriya Sule is a national face, but she is Ajit’s grassroots machinery. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?
Why did Ajit Pawar rebel against uncle Sharad Pawar, split NCP and join BJP?
How CX is Actually Delivered in Service Companies – From Operational Approach to a Working Strategy
Service CX: From Operations to Strategy
Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's private plane that crashed in Baramati, killing all onboard
Who was Captain Shambhavi Pathak? Pilot of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Who is Sunetra Pawar? Know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar's politician wife
Who is Sunetra Pawar? Know about Ajit Pawar's politician wife
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and others condole death
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and others c
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM; Educational qualification, political journey to net worth
5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement