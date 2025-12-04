Airline roster norms explained: How duty hours and rest rules impact flights, why IndiGo cancels 400 flights?

IndiGo cancelled over 400 flights in two days. Here’s what airline roster norms are and how pilot duty and rest rules disrupt flight operations.

After IndiGo cancelled 150 flights on Wednesday and 250 on Thursday, throwing major airports across India into chaos, the discussion began on how the carriers operate daily. The airline that operates around 2,200-2,300 flights daily to over 90 domestic and 45 international destinations said in a statement that it had initiated "calibrated adjustments" to its schedules for the next 48 hours. With this, focus shifted to the airline roster norms. What are the airline roster norms that have thrown airlines' operations out of gear many times in the past as well?

Airline Roster Norms

In a nutshell, the airline roster norms are the rules that govern how the pilots and cabin crew members are scheduled to work. These include duty hours, time off, rest periods, a cap on the night flights and a limit on weekly night flying hours and night landings. These norms have been designed by the industry experts, keeping in mind flight safety and fatigue management. These norms decide how long a crew can work, when they must rest, and how many flights they can operate safely. These norms may vary from one country to another. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has laid down these norms in India. The airline roster normally covers the following rules:

DGCA flight time limitations

According to the airline roster norms, a pilot or a cabin crew member can be allotted 10-13 hours of total duty in a day. It depends on the number of flight segments and the time of duty, as the night duties are kept shorter. Besides, the time of duty also depends on the composition of the crew, as an augmented crew gets more time. An augmented crew is one that has more members than the minimum number; these are generally kept for long-haul flights.

Pilot duty hours

The flight time limitations govern the total time of duty, including the real flight time. It should be 8-10 hours a day, 30 hours a week, or 100 hours in 28 days. It cannot be more than 1,000 hours annually. It is ensured that no airline asks the pilots and the cabin crew members to work more than these limits.

Flight crew rest rules

The DGCA-laid norms clarify that there must be a daily rest period of at least 10-12 hours after the duty. It must include a continuous and uninterrupted sleep opportunity. It should also have a night rest after late duties. According to the airline roster norms, there must be at least one continuous 24-36-hour rest period per week. There should also be many mandatory off days in a month.

How do airline roster norms impact operations?

The airline roster norms impact operations in the most serious way, as flights are cancelled if the crew members exceed duty limits or don't get proper rest. Under these conditions, the airlines are forced to arrange backup crews or delay flights; failing this, they have to cancel the flights. If the DGCA tightens the norms, the pilots and cabin crew members will fly fewer hours, and this will force the airlines to hire more people for the same number of flights. The airlines will have to suffer and cancel more flights if, due to these regulations, they don't have enough commanders, type-rated pilots, and first officers. Under these conditions, aircraft remain grounded, and the airlines suffer financial losses.