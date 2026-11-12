UP Elections 2027: Will Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad defeat BJP or help Yogi win?

Asaduddin Owaisi names Chandrasekhar Azad 'Ravan' as UP CM face. Will the AIMIM-ASP alliance defeat Yogi Adityanath's party or help the BJP win the UP Elections 2027? Can 40% Muslim-Dalit vote change Yogi's fate? Explained here.

While announcing the formation of an alliance of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), Asaduddin Owaisi declared Chandrasekhar Azad 'Ravan' the chief ministerial candidate. It means they plan to defeat the BJP and remove Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from office. Here comes the million-dollar question: will the alliance, 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha ', defeat the ruling party or help it continue its reign by damaging the prospects of opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) or the Congress Party?

UP Elections 2027: AIMIM- ASP Alliance

Though Asaduddin Owaisi claims that he will work to defeat the ruling party in the state, analysts believe that the alliance of the two parties will eat into the votes of Muslims and Dalits, the main vote banks of the two opposition parties. The strategy to divide the votes of the two marginalised but consolidated segments is more significant, and it may play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the elections in the constituencies, where the BJP lost last time with marginal votes.

An analysis of the results of the 2025 UP Assembly Elections shows that the BJP lost by a margin of about 13,000 votes in 58 seats; it lost 49 constituencies with a margin of less than 10,000. The BJP lost six seats with a margin of less than 1,000 votes:

Chandpur: 234

Ram Nagar 261

Isauli 269

Diblyapur 473

Domariyagunj 771

Jasrana 836

The ruling party lost five seats with a margin of votes between 1,000 and 2,000. These are:

Pharenda 1,246

Itwa 1,662

Ghazipur 1,692

Basti Sadar 1,779

Bisauli 1,834

The BJP lost three seats with a margin of 2,000-3,000 votes. These are:

Kithore: 2,180

Ranigunj 2,649

Zaidpur 2,982

The saffron party lost 19 constituencies with a margin of less than 5,000 votes, and 35 seats with a margin of less than 10,000 votes. In total, 58 seats were lost and won with a margin of less than 14,000 votes.

Asaduddin Owaisi's game plan

The most significant factor is the fact that these seats are dominated by the Muslims, Dalits, and the OBC communities. Most of the voters from these segments prefer the Congress, the SP, and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The newly-formed Azad Samaj Party wants to eat into the core vote banks of the SP and the BSP; the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM targets the Muslim voters. These segments have been voting against the Hindutva party. If the two parties divide the votes of these segments and eat into a large vote bank, the direct beneficiary may be the ruling BJP.

So, the AIMIM-ASP coalition may end up helping the ruling party instead of defeating it and placing its own man in the office of the chief minister.

The Dalits votes account for about 21.6%, and the Muslims have a share of 19% of the total electorate of UP. Together, they constitute about 40% of the total votes. But the Muslim's party AIMIM got about 0.44% of the total votes polled and could not win a single seat in the 2025 UP Elections. Chandrasekhar Ravan's ASP did not exist at that time, and so nothing can be said about it. Chandrasekhar Ravan is the only candidate from the ASP to get elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He defeated Om Kumar of the BJP in Nagina. He got 5,12,552 or 51.46% of the votes polled, while Om Kumar garnered 3,61,079 or 36.25% of the votes.

It is clear that with this performance, the AIMIM and the ASP are not in a position to defeat the BJP; they can cut some votes, harming other candidates. Will they not help the ruling party by doing so?