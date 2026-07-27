Can AI replace human influencers? $4,000 secret behind new social media stars

EXPLAINER
They are cheaper, around-the-clock available, free of mood swings or personal scandals. AI-generated influencers such as Lil Miquela, Kyra, Naina Avtr, Imma and Rozy are changing the creator economy, attracting millions of views and lucrative brand partnerships.
Do you know Kyra, Naina Avtr, and Maya? Have you come across Lil Miquela, Lu do Magalu, Imma, and Rozy? They are social media influencers who are making waves. However, you can never meet them in person; they are not men or women in the flesh and blood. They live not in the actual world; they live in a virtual world. Yes, they are AI-generated social media influencers. With this, a significant and interesting question crops up: can AI-generated personalities eventually challenge real influencers?
The impact of these AI-generated influencers can be gauged by the performance of Yuri. This Chinese AI-generated singer garnered more than seven million views on her debut. The North Face, the outdoor clothing brand owned by $5 billion VF Corp, is using this singer in its marketing campaigns.
(AI-generated model.)
AI professionals use tools such as AI text-to-video generation developed by Adobe or Google to make these AI social media influencers. One of the reasons for this innovation is its cost: they are cheap. It includes a video, a few posts, and Instagram stories, and costs as little as $4,000, less than a month's salary of an AI professional in the US. A real influencer with 1,00,000 followers can cost two times of this amount. Besides, you don't have to face the vagaries of mood swings, agency disputes, or off-topic opinions of the real-world influencers.
These AI influencers have already started to hit the real-world influencers, eating into their share of revenue and impact. Management consultancy firm McKinsey found in its survey that about 68% of global fashion consumers are not happy with the saturation of sponsored posts. A more dangerous situation may emerge if the audiences can’t differentiate or don't care if it is a real-world influencer or an AI-generated one.
(AI influencer)
However, there are limitations, and real-world influencers have certain advantages. These are as follows:
On the other hand, AI influencers are better in product launches, outdoor campaigns, global marketing, and campaigns related to gaming and entertainment.
However, they are impacting real-world influencers in several ways.