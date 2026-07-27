Can AI replace human influencers? $4,000 secret behind new social media stars

They are cheaper, around-the-clock available, free of mood swings or personal scandals. AI-generated influencers such as Lil Miquela, Kyra, Naina Avtr, Imma and Rozy are changing the creator economy, attracting millions of views and lucrative brand partnerships.

Do you know Kyra, Naina Avtr, and Maya? Have you come across Lil Miquela, Lu do Magalu, Imma, and Rozy? They are social media influencers who are making waves. However, you can never meet them in person; they are not men or women in the flesh and blood. They live not in the actual world; they live in a virtual world. Yes, they are AI-generated social media influencers. With this, a significant and interesting question crops up: can AI-generated personalities eventually challenge real influencers?

AI-generated influencers

The impact of these AI-generated influencers can be gauged by the performance of Yuri. This Chinese AI-generated singer garnered more than seven million views on her debut. The North Face, the outdoor clothing brand owned by $5 billion VF Corp, is using this singer in its marketing campaigns.

(AI-generated model.)

AI professionals use tools such as AI text-to-video generation developed by Adobe or Google to make these AI social media influencers. One of the reasons for this innovation is its cost: they are cheap. It includes a video, a few posts, and Instagram stories, and costs as little as $4,000, less than a month's salary of an AI professional in the US. A real influencer with 1,00,000 followers can cost two times of this amount. Besides, you don't have to face the vagaries of mood swings, agency disputes, or off-topic opinions of the real-world influencers.

AI influencers hit human influencers

These AI influencers have already started to hit the real-world influencers, eating into their share of revenue and impact. Management consultancy firm McKinsey found in its survey that about 68% of global fashion consumers are not happy with the saturation of sponsored posts. A more dangerous situation may emerge if the audiences can’t differentiate or don't care if it is a real-world influencer or an AI-generated one.

(AI influencer)

Advantages of AI influencers

An AI influencer has no risk of personal scandals or controversy.

They can create content around the clock, and the number can be limitless.

AI-generated influencers can be changed easily according to different locations, languages, and clothing, etc.

Once it is generated, there is unexpected cost escalation for further campaigns.

Advantages of human influencers

However, there are limitations, and real-world influencers have certain advantages. These are as follows:

Real-world influencers generate a stronger emotional connection and trust. They have loyal fans who want to see them. Human influencers are better than AI-generated ones in live concerts, question-and-answer sessions, community building, personal storytelling, etc.

AI influencers Vs human influencers

On the other hand, AI influencers are better in product launches, outdoor campaigns, global marketing, and campaigns related to gaming and entertainment.

AI influencers have certain disadvantages compared to real-life influencers.

Though they are made with utmost care, they have poor body language and low self-esteem; they can not meet the expectations of the audience on these aspects.

Their performance is generally stereotyped; they don't represent certain groups and so have less appeal among the people of these groups.

However, they are impacting real-world influencers in several ways.