EXPLAINER
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has invaded the Indian IT sector. It has raised deep concerns over jobs in software development, business process outsourcing (BPO), manual testing, technical support, and back-office operations.
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is leaving its footprints on economies across the world and impacting them in a way not imagined earlier, India can not remain immune. It has already impacted India's IT and ITES sectors, with jobs and entry-level opportunities being the worst sufferers. It has reshaped the recruitment scenario, and the focus has shifted to employees who can use AI effectively, driving lakhs of people to arm themselves with new AI-related skills.
The most vulnerable are the jobs that AI can automate almost entirely. The jobs involving repetitive, predictable, and rules-based work will come to the chopping block first, as these are the tasks that AI can perform quickly and perfectly. The AI tools can check these jobs against predefined rules and repeat the process at scale, without human intervention.
It will pose existential challenges to customer support executives, voice-process agents, chat support executives, telemarketing agents, first-level complaint handlers, and routine back-office processors. However, not all jobs may be lost. Those people handling complex complaint resolution, customer retention, negotiation, fraud investigations, and sensitive customer interactions may survive.
AI Landscape of India. (AI-generated image)
Indian software industry employs about 3,75,000 to 4,50,000 professionals for software testing and quality analysis. They are the people who evaluate applications hands-on by executing test cases without automation scripts. They verify functionality, usability, and edge cases from a user's perspective. They are one of the most vulnerable roles.
Junior software developers with basic coding jobs will face an existential crisis for the following reasons:
The most vulnerable jobs will be those of junior programmers, basic website developers, simple application maintenance developers, and people employed for repetitive coding assignments.
Vulnerable IT Employees In India. (AI-generated image)
According to Bloomberg, banks and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are most likely to deploy AI tools and retire most of the employees doing automated work like checking loan documents, reconciling accounts, writing basic code, and making invoices. Entry-level jobs in the IT sector are shrinking, as evidenced by the fact that traditional campus recruitment is slowing down. The pressure will be on people with five to 12 years of work experience. According to TeamLease Digital, the fields of application maintenance, manual testing, infrastructure support, and L1/L2 services, particularly in this experience band, have witnessed lower replacement hiring. Though these people have considerable experience, they might have built their careers around traditional IT delivery models, which are no longer required. The IT companies may deploy AI tools for maintenance work, and people with ten years' experience may lose their positions despite their performance.