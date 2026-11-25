Artificial Intelligence (AI) has invaded the Indian IT sector. It has raised deep concerns over jobs in software development, business process outsourcing (BPO), manual testing, technical support, and back-office operations.

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is most likely to bring a paradigm shift in IT sector in India. (File Image)

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is leaving its footprints on economies across the world and impacting them in a way not imagined earlier, India can not remain immune. It has already impacted India's IT and ITES sectors, with jobs and entry-level opportunities being the worst sufferers. It has reshaped the recruitment scenario, and the focus has shifted to employees who can use AI effectively, driving lakhs of people to arm themselves with new AI-related skills.

AI replacing jobs in India

The most vulnerable are the jobs that AI can automate almost entirely. The jobs involving repetitive, predictable, and rules-based work will come to the chopping block first, as these are the tasks that AI can perform quickly and perfectly. The AI tools can check these jobs against predefined rules and repeat the process at scale, without human intervention.

BPO

India's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Business Process Management (BPM) sectors employ about 16 lakh workers, while the overall IT sector has about 60 lakh workers. According to NASSCOM, this sector generated about $54.6 billion in FY2024–25.

Most of the BPO entry-level jobs may be wiped out as AI voice agents can answer routine customer calls easily, in a better way, and at no cost.

AI chatbots can replace lakhs of workers who handle account queries, complaints, and service requests.

AI tools can be deployed to process customer information and provide standard responses, replacing lakhs of people.

Almost all payments, bookings, and basic service requests may be done by automated systems.

It will pose existential challenges to customer support executives, voice-process agents, chat support executives, telemarketing agents, first-level complaint handlers, and routine back-office processors. However, not all jobs may be lost. Those people handling complex complaint resolution, customer retention, negotiation, fraud investigations, and sensitive customer interactions may survive.

AI Landscape of India. (AI-generated image)

Manual software testing

Indian software industry employs about 3,75,000 to 4,50,000 professionals for software testing and quality analysis. They are the people who evaluate applications hands-on by executing test cases without automation scripts. They verify functionality, usability, and edge cases from a user's perspective. They are one of the most vulnerable roles.

AI tools can generate test cases.

AI tools can automate repetitive testing procedures.

Bugs can be easily identified and removed by AI agents.

AI tools can do regression testing after software updates with no human intervention.

Software Developers

Junior software developers with basic coding jobs will face an existential crisis for the following reasons:

AI agents can generate all types of code quickly and effectively.

These AI tools can write simpler scripts.

AI agents can easily detect common programming errors.

The most vulnerable jobs will be those of junior programmers, basic website developers, simple application maintenance developers, and people employed for repetitive coding assignments.

Vulnerable IT Employees In India. (AI-generated image)

According to Bloomberg, banks and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are most likely to deploy AI tools and retire most of the employees doing automated work like checking loan documents, reconciling accounts, writing basic code, and making invoices. Entry-level jobs in the IT sector are shrinking, as evidenced by the fact that traditional campus recruitment is slowing down. The pressure will be on people with five to 12 years of work experience. According to TeamLease Digital, the fields of application maintenance, manual testing, infrastructure support, and L1/L2 services, particularly in this experience band, have witnessed lower replacement hiring. Though these people have considerable experience, they might have built their careers around traditional IT delivery models, which are no longer required. The IT companies may deploy AI tools for maintenance work, and people with ten years' experience may lose their positions despite their performance.