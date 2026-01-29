FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After UAE, India reaches out to Saudi Arabia to check Pakistan's defence clout

India has opened defence talks with Saudi Arabia amid concerns over Riyadh’s military pact with Pakistan. As UAE backs India and regional equations shift, New Delhi recalibrates its West Asia strategy to counter Islamabad

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

After UAE, India reaches out to Saudi Arabia to check Pakistan's defence clout
Narendra Modi with Muhammad-bin-Salman in Riyadh (File Image)
In what may be called an attempt to neutralize Pakistan, India has engaged Saudi Arabia in talks for a defence deal. The senior officials of the two countries held talks in Riyadh and discussed a 'comprehensive review of ongoing security cooperation.' They also discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and "in their respective regions." Earlier this month, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to work together to reach a strategic defense partnership and other cooperation instruments. The two sides also signed a Letter of Intent (LoI), which means they want a long-term relationship and strong partnership in security and technology partners, not just economic allies.

India Saudi Arabia defence talks

Understanding the Indian sensitivities, Riyadh also condemned the terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The meeting emphasized that it was a continuing mechanism under the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council (SPC). The meeting between the defence experts and top-ranking officials is significant because Saudi Arabia has already signed a defence deal with Pakistan. According to the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) signed in September 2025, an attack on one country may be considered an attack on the other. Thus, in the case of an India-Pakistan war, Riyadh may join hands with Islamabad. Later, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif clarified that Riyadh may use Pakistan's nuclear weapons if required. 

The two sides signed the treaty days after Israel had attacked an alleged Hamas hideout in the UAE, setting the alarm bell ringing. This indicated that the entire Middle East is vulnerable and countries began to make a strategy to counter the Israeli attack. It is believed that Saudi Arabia hurried to sign the deal with Pakistan. The countries had defence cooperation in the past as well and the Pakistan Army had sent it troops to Riyadh. 

Pakistan-Saudi defence deal

It is natural that the Pakistan-Saudi defence deal has unnerved India, which has been moving closer to the two countries. Riyadh invested more than $20 billion and promised to invest about $100 billion by 2030. On the other hand, Riyadh signed a deal with Pakistan, which indicated that Turkey may also join it. If it happens, there will be an axis comprising Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. It may appear as an instrument to counter any future attack by Israel, but it can also be used against India. It is important to note that Turkey is also a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and it has access to some of the most sophisticated and lethal weapons in the world. If Pakistan gets access to these weapons, as it has access to China-manufactured fighter jets, air-to-air missiles and real-time satellite imagery, it may pose a graver danger to India. 

Immediately after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pulled out of the airport project in Pakistan. It sent a strong signal to Islamabad, warning it against moving too close to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has tense relations with the UAE as Abu Dhabi backs Houthi rebels which are engaged in a long-drawn struggle against the Sunni-majority nation. 

India-UAE defence cooperation

The complex geopolitical scenario has developed in such a way that India needs a smart and clever strategy to counter Pakistan and push it away from Saudi Arabia. Riyadh can not ignore India because it has a very big market, and Saudi investment and business interests are safe here. Riyadh also needs India because it is diversifying its economy and moving away from dependence on the crude oil-based economy. Riyadh needs a good and trustworthy relationship with India, and must keep it away from Pakistan. 

 

