After Ratan Tata, the next custodian emerges: What Noel Tata's son Neville Tata’s induction signals for Tata Sons leadership

Tata family’s next-generation scion Neville Tata will join the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust later this week, reported ET today. His induction underscores the role played by the Tata Trust in shaping the future leadership of Tata Group. This will also influence the future decisions of governance in India’s largest conglomerate and as three Tata family members are now on the boards of the two Tata Trusts- flagship Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), it hints towards the family’s consolidation of power.

Notably, Neville is already a member of the JRD Tata Trust and the Tata Social Welfare Trust.

In a short and official statement, Tata Trusts announced that the SDTT board had “unanimously” agreed to Neville’s induction effective November 12, 2025, for a period of three years. Bhaskar Bhat, the group’s veteran, who was a co-board member of Titan with Noel for many years, has also been made a board member of SDTT, with effect from January 14, for the same duration.

Tata Trusts’ future power structure: Continuity or consolidation?

Before Neville Tata’s induction in SRTT, he was inducted into SDTT in November 2025. This suggests Neville’s rise into the core of Tata Group, in the most influential areas of power and makes him a potential successor to Ratan Tata. This events also points towards consolidation of authority under his father and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. With this, his entry ensures continuity of power by giving the young Tata direct authority over governance and not just announcing them heirs.

Among the Tata ecosystem, the Tata Trusts have more functions than being charitable institutions. They are the major shareholders of Tata Sons, with around 65.9% holding collectively. As part of this ecosystem, the SDTT and SRTT are the two main power centres with shareholdings of about 27.98% and 23.56% respectively. This is why being part of the board groups in these trusts is crucial.

What does this mean for Tata Sons’ long-term control?

With positions in these powerful trusts, he took a strategic move towards future nomination to the Tata Sons board. He is now quietly building long-term leadership within the Tata ecosystem-strengthening his position in Tata Sons. The Tata Trusts have been traditionally governed by trustees of higher age. Now, as the 33-year-old Neville becomes a member, the trusts are building the next Tata generation by infusing in him Tata governance’s ethos, complexities and nuances very early in his career and signaling a crucial shift in its structure. This will shape Tata’s philanthropic regulation in him. All these patterns since the legendry Ratan Tata's death to Neville's formal inclusion in the Tata empire is slowly strengthening his family's legacy.

This move is significant as the Trusts have been struggling with dispute among many trustees in the recent past over the appointments of nominee directors on the Tata Sons board.

Who is Neville Tata?

Neville Tata is the head of Trent Hypermarket, which runs the Star Bazaar chain, and is on the many Tata Trusts’ boards, including the JRD Tata Trust, RD Tata Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust and Tata Medical Centre Trust.

Neville has always kept his public profile low, like his father Noel Tata, and is shy of media. He is rarely seen at public events of Tata Group like Trent store launches but is a regular attendee at the conglomerate’s annual leadership summits.

Noel Tata’s son holds a business degree from Bayes Business School and joined the Tata Group in 2016 through Trent, where he started his career in the packaged foods and beverages section. He later went on to lead Zudio, the group’s fast-growing value fashion brand.