EXPLAINER

After punishing India for doing business with Russia, Trump attempts to woo Putin, Will he discuss business ties with Moscow?

After his envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump will soon meet his counterpart to discuss the Ukraine War. Will he also discuss bilateral relations, including business ties? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

After punishing India for doing business with Russia, Trump attempts to woo Putin, Will he discuss business ties with Moscow?
US President Donald Trump with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (File Image)

After imposing an additional 25% tariff on India for doing business with Russia, US President Donald Trump has launched his mission of wooing the former communist country for his own political benefit. He will soon meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. His envoy Steve Witkoff has already met the former KGB sleuth in Moscow to make preparations for the highest-level meeting. Donald Trump is most likely to discuss how to end the Ukraine War, but he may also discuss bilateral relations, including business ties. 

Why is Donald Trump frustrated with Vladimir Putin?

It was Trump who declared during his election campaign that he would bring the Russia-Ukraine War to an end in 24 hours after taking charge. He got frustrated after his plans to end the war failed miserably as neither of the warring sides accepted his dictates. The war is still going on, more aggressively than before, with more people being killed on both sides. After Ukraine agreed to hand over its rare earth minerals deposits to the US, President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded that Washington would join the war to protect its interests. It did not happen. Ukraine is not so important for the US that it would burn its resources and get its soldiers killed. 

Will Russia-Ukraine War end soon?

It is difficult to bring the war to an end now because none of the sides wants it. As Russia is gaining ground and capturing new areas, Putin will not like to sign the ceasefire. On the other hand, the EU will keep on supplying arms and giving money to Ukraine to keep the war going so that it can bleed Russia and ruin its economy. Zelensky is not likely to agree to any of the ceasefire terms. 

Will Trump, Putin discuss bilateral ties?

Analysts believe Donald Trump may discuss business with Vladimir Putin so that the US can go on buying uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilisers and chemicals. Besides, the US President may also discuss boosting business ties so that he could woo Putin away from China, the main adversary. By extending the olive branches to Russia and punishing India for doing the same, Donald Trump appears to have exposed the US hypocrisy. 

