After India, will China be Donald Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose on Beijing for buying Russian oil?

How long can the US ignore the business activities of its main adversary, China, deliberately so that it is not offended before a trade deal is signed? Will Donald Trump impose a secondary tariff on Beijing for buying Russian oil? How much?

Will China be the next country to be slapped with additional tariffs by Donald Trump for buying Russian crude oil? The country that is openly doing business with Russia and is defending its decision in the most brazen ways is out of the focus of the US president for obvious reasons. Washington is ignoring the business activities of its main adversary, deliberately so that it is not offended before a trade deal is signed. The deadline for signing the China-US trade deal is August 12. However, it may be extended, or a gap of 90 days can be allowed, as the US has done with Mexico.

China-Russia Bilateral Trade

The China-Russia bilateral trade stood at $545.32 billion in Financial Year 2024. While Beijing exported goods worth $321.78 billion, it imported products worth $223.54 billion during the period. China has a trade surplus of $98.24 billion in FY 2024. China emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil in 2024. It imported Russian oil worth $62.6 billion, compared to India's $52.7 billion.

How much Russian oil does China buy?

Chinese imports of Russian oil in 2024 went up, as it accounted for 21.5% of total crude imports, an increase from the 2018-2021 average of 15.5%. Chinese "teapot" refiners, or small-scale, privately owned facilities that depend heavily on discounted supplies, were the main beneficiaries. Though the US president has not warned China directly, he has dropped hints that he will not spare the dragon, the main adversary. When asked why he singled out India, Donald Trump warned that more punishment was coming for countries buying Russian energy products. He said, "You’re going to see a lot more. So this is a taste. Without taking the name of China, he said, "You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions."

Beijing has already said that it would not cave in to the US threats. Guo Jiakun, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference last week that “China will take energy supply measures … based on national interests.” He added that “tariff wars have no winners.”