Afghan Taliban reaches out to Bangladesh, top official meets Khelafat-i-Majlis leader before election

A senior Taliban official visited Dhaka weeks before Bangladesh’s 2026 polls, meeting Islamist leaders. Dhaka downplayed the visit amid diplomatic sensitivity.

Weeks before Bangladesh goes to general elections, a top Taliban official and senior personnel in Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have visited Bangladesh. In his maiden visit to Dhaka, MFA Director General Noor Ahmad Noor has met senior figures, including Khelafat-i-Majlish leader Mamun-ul-Haque. Bangladesh has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in the South Asian Islamic country. The meeting is significant, as he has met the Islamist party, which is contesting the Bangladesh Election 2026. It has entered into a coalition of eight parties, which also has the Nationalist Citizen Party (NCP) and Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh as its members.

Taliban official visit Bangladesh

Trying to downplay the visit of a top official from a country Dhaka is yet to recognize, Haque called it a courtesy call, as he managed one of the biggest madrasas in Bangladesh and pointed out that he visited other seminaries also. Referring to an anonymous foreign affairs ministry official, the AFP said that it was a "personal" visit. However, it is not yet clear whether Noor travelled to Dhaka on a diplomatic visa.

President of the Bangladesh-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Abu Sayem Khaled, told AFP that the Afghan official also discussed trade and business and sought to strengthen the bilateral ties. Noor visited Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Muhammadpur. Madrasa Education Board General Secretary Mahfuz-ul-Haque was present in the meeting between Noor and Haque. On the other hand, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis General Secretary Jalaluddin Ahmed told the BBC Bengali that the party had nothing to do with the visit. He also claimed he did not know about the visit.

Bangladesh election 2026 and Taliban

Why was the visit a hush-hush affair? Why are Bangladeshi officials trying to downplay the visit? Analysts believe, Dhaka has adopted this approach lest Pakistan gets offended. Though Islamabad funded the Taliban, supplied it with weapons, and supported it diplomatically and politically when it was fighting a war against the US, the relations deteriorated after the Islamic outfit captured Kabul in August 2021. Pakistan-Afghanistan ties soured in the wake of Kabul's alleged support for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a radical group fighting to establish Sharia rule in Pakistan. Islamabad has branded it a terrorist organisation and asked the Afghanistan government to rein them in.

Khelafat-i-Majlish Taliban meeting

Pakistan bombed many alleged TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan, killing scores of civilians, including women and children, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and other provinces. The two sides fought pitched battles on the border along the Durand Line, and the Taliban captured a Pakistan Army tank, which they exhibited proudly, much to the chagrin of Islamabad. Dhaka does not want to accept that it was an official visit or the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government had anything to do with the visit.

Taliban outreach Bangladesh

However, it was the interim government that lifted the ban from the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis and has allowed it to join the mainstream politics and contest the general election, scheduled for February 12, 2026. Analysts believe the Taliban has taken a well-thought-out decision to reach out to the Islamist elements in Bangladesh before the polls. If the party joins the government or gets a significant role in the dispensation after the polls, it will be good for the Taliban. It has pinned hopes on the party for recognition of the Afghanistan government. Russia is the only country to have recognized the Taliban government.

Earlier in October, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India and met many senior officials, including Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. The visit ramped up India's Afghanistan policy and it announced to open its embassy in Kabul. Delhi took a U-turn, which is viewed as pragmatism and realpolitik. Political observers believe it was also a tactical move by Delhi to wean Kabul away from Pakistan. The visit to Bangladesh is seen as the Taliban's attempt to get much-needed recognition and come out of isolation. Encouraged by Muttaqi's visit, Noor's visit to Bangladesh is viewed as an outreach programme as well as an attempt to consolidate the Muslim umma.