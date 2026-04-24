Is AAP facing existential crisis after Raghav Chadha quits? Party split fears grow

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s resignation has pushed the AAP to a deep crisis and triggered fears of a major split. Six more MPs are expected to quit. Is Arvind Kejriwal’s party facing its biggest crisis yet?

Does the Aam Aadmi Party face an existential threat after its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha quits? Has the Arvind Kejriwal-led party split into two, and many more MPs may resign? Has the crisis cropped up due to the alleged dictatorial behavior of its founder member and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal? The sudden and quick resignation of Chadha has left the party groping in the dark for the future. The crisis is much deeper than what is evident by the fact that six more MPs are expected to quit the AAP. This is also because at least seven out of 10 MPs must quit the AAP to evade disqualification.

Raghav Chadha quits AAP

Well-educated, young, smart, and married to a film actress, Raghav Chadha represents the Gen Z generation and gives a much-needed base to the party that has a base in Delhi. Chadha gives the AAP an urban support base. However, he has been relegated to the sidelines for quite some time, though he was a close confidante of Arvind Kejriwal. Analysts believe that the Rajya Sabha MP fell out of favor with Arvind Kejriwal after he did not openly come out in support of him when he was arrested in the Delhi liquor case and was sent to jail. Chadha went to London instead.

Other members of the AAP allege that Raghav Chadha was found involved in the Delhi Jal Board case and was under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. He chose to succumb, the party alleges. Slowly and gradually, Chadha distanced himself from Kejriwal as well as the AAP. He did not raise the issues of the party in the upper house of Parliament, nor did he walk out with other members of the party. After the party demoted him on April 3 and removed him from the office of the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, he refused to lay down arms and chose to be defiant. He tweeted, "My message to the 'aam aadmi party': I have been silenced, not defeated." Soon afterwards, all hell broke loose upon him. He has been receiving blows from left, right, and centre within the party.

Aam Aadmi Party split

Raghav Chadha hit back at the party and paid on its own coin on April 24 by announcing at a press conference that two-thirds of the AAP's 10 MPs in the Upper House of the Parliament would merge with the BJP. Worse, he said that Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney, Ashok Mittal, and Sandeep Pathak would soon quit the party to join the BJP. He said, "The AAP that I gave 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from honest politics. I am the right man in the wrong party. I am moving away from the party and going close to people." Reports suggest that Chadha could be made a minister after he joins the BJP.

Reacting to Raghav Chadha's announcement, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that Chadha and the other leaders have "betrayed" the party and the people of Punjab. Singh, an AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party made Chadha an MLA and an MP, but he ended up in the "BJP's lap." Sanjay Singh also accused the BJP of hindering the "good work" of AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government...7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP, the people of Punjab should remember these seven names. The people of Punjab will never forget them," he said at a press conference on Friday. Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP has once again "betrayed" Punjabis.