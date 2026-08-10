A Tale of Two Marches: Gen-Z revolt vs job-seekers' movement- How Ranchi protest differs from CJP's 'Parliament Chalo'

Separated by a distance of 1,200 kilometres, the CJP-led Parliament Chalo march and the student march to the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi are worlds apart. While the former was a mini revolt and the manifestation of youth's frustration against the system, the latter is a transactional protest.

Amid massive security arrangements across the capital city of Ranchi and a three-layer cordon set around the Jharkhand Assembly building, thousands of students are marching towards the House. Though the protestors have broken the barricades at many places, there is no lathi-charge, no use of tear gas shells and no firing from pellet guns. The police have shown restraint, though they have detained former Chief Minister and BJP leader Babu Lal Marandi and other leaders. This is in complete contrast to the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament Chalo programme on July 20 in Delhi. The RAF fired pellet guns; at least seven students were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with serious injuries. Delhi Police resorted to a lathi charge and lobbed tear gas shells at many places. The security forces allegedly committed sexual assault on many women protesters.

Jharkhand student protest vs CJP protest

The differences between the two protests are not limited to this; there are many facets to the "tale of two marches". The march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament House can be called a miniature student rebellion against the corrupt and inefficient system. It was built around the youth's frustration, arising from shrinking job opportunities, rising unemployment, leakage of question papers, dominance of coaching institutions and government apathy.

On the other hand, the Ranchi march is a student movement with a limited objective of demanding accountability and fixing the rickety examination system. It is more concerned about institutional credibility. The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and the state government were the immediate targets of the students' ire. The protestors demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities of the examination system and recruitment process.

CJP Parliament Chalo

The CJP protest was against political alienation and apathy and erupted as a manifestation of the youth's frustration; it was not limited to the NEET or any other single examination. It was an emotional outburst against the entire system, with the feeling that the entire generation has been at the receiving end of the system and that now enough is enough. They were joined by people from different walks of life; youth from a wide spectrum of society felt themselves with the protests.

The Jharkhand protest is more transactional than emotional; the students have a set of more immediate demands: a government job, a transparent examination, an efficient recruitment system, and the credibility of the selection process.

The response of the respective governments to the two movements was different, diagonally opposite in the true sense. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has burnt his fingers in student movements earlier in his life, was sympathetic to the cause of the movement. He emphasised a dialogue rather than a confrontation. He also offered talks and accepted many of the demands before the march had begun.

How governments reacted

The Narendra Modi government adopted a way of confrontation from the very beginning and ruled out talks. Educator Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly lifted from the hunger strike site, and a brutal police crackdown took place. A section of pro-government media targeted the protestors, ridiculed them, branded them as terrorists and anti-national elements and alleged a connection with Pakistan.

A 15-year-old girl, who allegedly abused PM Modi, was identified, hounded, put under immense pressure and made to tender a public apology. In Bihar, a policeman was seen firing from his AK-47 rifle, though the demonstration was peaceful. When all limits were crossed, the movement spread across the nation; RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised listening to the youth; Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

While the CJP's Parliament Chalo became a Gen-Z-led youth revolt against the entire system, it became a manifestation of frustration with emotional connect as the main quotient; the Jharkhand protest is limited to specific demands around the recruitment process. It is led by a different generation that has appeared many times or is getting ready to do so in government jobs-related examinations. It is a regional movement and most likely to dissipate with the government accepting its demands.