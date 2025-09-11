Add DNA as a Preferred Source
9/11 Attacks: How was Pakistan exposed, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed arrested, Osama bin Laden killed?

Though Pakistan hoodwinked the US by taking billions of dollars from the US for cooperating in its fight against terrorism, it was exposed when the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks was nabbed from Islamabad. Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad by US SEALs.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

9/11 Attacks: How was Pakistan exposed, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed arrested, Osama bin Laden killed?
Osama bin Laden, Terrorist, Al Qaeda (File Image)
Years after the world's worst terror attack on the Twin Towers in the World Trade Centre in New York, its mastermind was arrested in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad.  It exposed the role played by the Islamic nation as a host for key terrorists and a crucial ally in the U.S.-led "War on Terror."Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who studied in the US and fought in Afghanistan, designed the plot and recruited the pilots, who hit the aeroplanes against their targets.Born on April 14, 1965, this Pakistani national was captured in Rawalpindi on March 1, 2003, alongside Mustafa al-Hawsawi, Ahmed Abdul Qadoos, and an unidentified Saudi national, in a joint operation of the CIA and the ISI.

Who is Khalid Sheikh Mohammad?

According to The Rendition Project, US authorities claimed that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is ‘a senior al-Qaeda recruiter, financier and operational planner for al-Qaeda’s global terrorist network.’ He was also the self-ascribed head of al-Qaeda’s military committee. He is one of five detainees charged with conspiracy in relation to the 9/11 attacks. 

(Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks.)

How was Pakistan involved in 9/11 attacks?

He was personally charged with masterminding the entire operation. However, it is just the tip of the iceberg. Pakistan was involved in the 9/11 terror attacks in many ways. Funds for the 9/11 terror attacks were funneled through Pakistan. If media reports are to be believed, the powerful Pakistani intelligence agency, the ISI, was aware of the plotters' activities in Pakistan. They were aware of the mastermind of the plot, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and the roles of others. Pakistan supported terrorist groups for decades, a fact that the present Defence Minister, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, later acknowledged. 

 

FAQs

Q1: Who was Khalid Sheikh Mohammad?

Ans: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who studied in the US and fought in Afghanistan, designed the plot and recruited the pilots, who hit the aeroplanes against their targets. 

Q2: How was Khalid Sheikh Mohammed arrested?

Ans: Pakistani national Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in Rawalpindi on March 1, 2003, alongside Mustafa al-Hawsawi, Ahmed Abdul Qadoos, and an unidentified Saudi national, in a joint operation of the CIA and the ISI.

Summary


Pakistan was involved in the 9/11 terror attacks in many ways. Funds for the 9/11 terror attacks were funneled through Pakistan.If media reports are to be believed, the powerful Pakistani intelligence agency, the ISI, was aware of the plotters' activities in Pakistan. They were aware of the mastermind of the plot, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and the roles of others. Pakistan supported terrorist groups for decades, a fact that the present Defence Minister, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, later acknowledged. 

