9/11 Attacks: How was Pakistan exposed, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed arrested, Osama bin Laden killed?

Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, pins hopes on India, comes under attacks
Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, swam shirtless in shark-infested waters; watch vintage Campa Cold ad here
'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa rejection in US
'It was tough for...': Kuldeep Yadav breaks silence on national team snubs after Asia Cup heroics vs UAE
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: Dinner secrets to steal from Bollywood’s fittest stars
Not one British person": US traveller claims all staff were Indian at London airport, internet reacts
Why 9/11 is also historical in the world of cricket, know 4 special events
Viral video: Manoj Bajpayee left embarassed as Anurag Kashyap, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma rush to touch his feet
Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, achieves what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli never did
PK 2, Ra.One 2 and more Bollywood sequels fans were excited for that never happened
EXPLAINER
Though Pakistan hoodwinked the US by taking billions of dollars from the US for cooperating in its fight against terrorism, it was exposed when the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks was nabbed from Islamabad. Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad by US SEALs.
Years after the world's worst terror attack on the Twin Towers in the World Trade Centre in New York, its mastermind was arrested in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad. It exposed the role played by the Islamic nation as a host for key terrorists and a crucial ally in the U.S.-led "War on Terror."Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who studied in the US and fought in Afghanistan, designed the plot and recruited the pilots, who hit the aeroplanes against their targets.Born on April 14, 1965, this Pakistani national was captured in Rawalpindi on March 1, 2003, alongside Mustafa al-Hawsawi, Ahmed Abdul Qadoos, and an unidentified Saudi national, in a joint operation of the CIA and the ISI.
According to The Rendition Project, US authorities claimed that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is ‘a senior al-Qaeda recruiter, financier and operational planner for al-Qaeda’s global terrorist network.’ He was also the self-ascribed head of al-Qaeda’s military committee. He is one of five detainees charged with conspiracy in relation to the 9/11 attacks.
(Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks.)
He was personally charged with masterminding the entire operation. However, it is just the tip of the iceberg. Pakistan was involved in the 9/11 terror attacks in many ways. Funds for the 9/11 terror attacks were funneled through Pakistan. If media reports are to be believed, the powerful Pakistani intelligence agency, the ISI, was aware of the plotters' activities in Pakistan. They were aware of the mastermind of the plot, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and the roles of others. Pakistan supported terrorist groups for decades, a fact that the present Defence Minister, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, later acknowledged.
Q1: Who was Khalid Sheikh Mohammad?
Ans: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who studied in the US and fought in Afghanistan, designed the plot and recruited the pilots, who hit the aeroplanes against their targets.
Q2: How was Khalid Sheikh Mohammed arrested?
Ans: Pakistani national Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in Rawalpindi on March 1, 2003, alongside Mustafa al-Hawsawi, Ahmed Abdul Qadoos, and an unidentified Saudi national, in a joint operation of the CIA and the ISI.
Pakistan was involved in the 9/11 terror attacks in many ways. Funds for the 9/11 terror attacks were funneled through Pakistan.If media reports are to be believed, the powerful Pakistani intelligence agency, the ISI, was aware of the plotters' activities in Pakistan. They were aware of the mastermind of the plot, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and the roles of others. Pakistan supported terrorist groups for decades, a fact that the present Defence Minister, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, later acknowledged.