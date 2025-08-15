Twitter
79th Independence Day: What is Sudarshan Chakra that PM Modi promises to unveil by 2035? How will it destroy Pakistan's missiles?

EXPLAINER

79th Independence Day: What is Sudarshan Chakra that PM Modi promises to unveil by 2035? How will it destroy Pakistan's missiles?

The government first talked about Mission Sudarshan Chakra after Operation Sindoor when it claimed that the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was a barrier Pakistan's missiles could not breach.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 02:16 PM IST

What is the Sudarshan Chakra, the multi-layered defence shield that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in the 79th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort? How is it related to Israel's Iron Dome system and the US Golden Dome system? How will it integrate advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and physical safeguards to protect the citizens and infrastructure from enemy strikes, terrorist or conventional enemies like Pakistan and China? It refers to the disc-like weapon used by Lord Krishna in the Hindu mythology. Mythological stories tell how Sri Krishna shielded the Sun to help Arjuna defeat Jayadrath in the Mahabharat.

Will PM Modi unveil Sudarshan Chakra by 2035?

Promising that every citizen must feel protected, PM Modi said, "By 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra... the entire system should be researched, developed, and manufactured in India." The government first talked about Mission Sudarshan Chakra after Operation Sindoor when it claimed that the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was a barrier Pakistan's missiles could not breach. Analysts believe Sudarshan Chakra may offer precision counterstrike capacities, incorporating anti-cyber warfare measures to neutralise digital threats like hacking or phishing. 

How will Sudarshan Chakra operate?

Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the IACC integrates data from various air defence assets to provide a comprehensive and real-time picture of the airspace, enhancing situational awareness and enabling quick decision-making during air operations. It will coordinate, integrate, and control air defence systems like radars, surveillance systems like Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), and fighter jets.

The Sudarshan Chakra will be like the Golden Dome system of the US. It is a ground, sea, and space-based missile defence system that protects the US and possibly Canada too. It will also be like Israel's Iron Dome system, which has intercepted thousands of rockets and missiles since going online in 2011. 

