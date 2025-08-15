79th Independence Day- PM Modi vows to defend farmers, Will he deny access to THESE sectors when he meets Donald Trump?

PM Narendra Modi sent strong signals to Donald Trump while addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort. Will he remain adamant on these issues when he meets the US president next month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting?

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a strong signal to US President Donald Trump when he vowed to protect the farmers' interests come what may. With his announcement to stand like a wall' before the farmers, the questions being asked are: what will he do on the contentious issue of giving access to the farm sector? As New Delhi earlier indicated to go soft on the entry of soybeans, soybean oil and canola oil, what will it do now? Will India open its dairy market as it has indicated earlier? Most important question: How will the US respond to what may be called a bravado? Will PM Modi reiterate these when he meets Donald Trump in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA meet in September?

PM Modi talks tough

PM Modi talked tough as he declared, "Farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers are our top priorities." In what may be called an announcement for domestic consumption, he thundered, "Modi will stand like a wall against any policy that threatens their interests. India will never compromise when it comes to protecting the interests of our farmers." Though he did not mention the tariffs or the U.S. in his speech, the message was loud and clear.

Narendra Modi emphasises 'swadeshi' again

Though 'swadeshi,' or indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance, have been the key focus areas for PM Modi and the ruling BJP, he has emphasised these issues time and again more vigorously after Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff over a 25% reciprocal tariff, raising the cumulative US tariffs to 50% on July 30. Reiterating it from the Red Fort, he said, "The need of the hour is to take a resolve for building a strong India ... I want our traders, shopkeepers to display boards for 'Swadeshi' products."

What will Donald Trump do now?

Access to the farm sector is most likely to be discussed when PM Modi meets Trump next month in New York. While India has indicated it will buy soybean oil, canola oil, soybeans, apples, almonds and pistachios, chicken, and dairy products, it has denied entry of wheat, corn, cotton, and non-vegetarian milk. The GM food is the most vexatious point, and India cannot allow it. It is possible that the Modi-Trump meeting may not go into the nitty-gritty of the deal, leaving it to the officials, while agreeing on a template for the talks and the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Will Modi remain adamant on these issues, as he has promised, when he holds talks with the US president?