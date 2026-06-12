3 Indians killed in US strike: Why is India silent over attacks on commercial ships near Strait of Hormuz?

Are the India-US ties tested amid the US-Iran War? Three Indians were killed near the Strait of Hormuz, but New Delhi's response was feeble. Explained here.

Why is India not raising the issue of the attack on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the killing of innocent civilians, including sailors of those countries directly not involved in the ongoing US-Iran war? India did nothing except lodging a "strong" protest and handing over a demarche to the diplomat at the embassy after three of its nationals were killed in the attack on the vessel sailing under the flag of the Pacific island of Palau. There were 24 Indian crew members on board. The Union government confirmed that the bodies of chief engineer Patnala Suresh, deck cadet Aditya Sharma, and fitter Shivanand Chaurashiya were recovered. The US Central Command confirmed that it had fired Hellfire missiles at MT Settebello when it was sailing through the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Indian sailors killed in US attack

However, the response of the Indian government was shockingly feeble. Port and Shipping Minister Sarbanand Sonowal called it a “profound loss to our maritime family”. Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaisawal said, "These attacks must cease and end. We ​also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region."

(MT Satebello attacked.)

It was not the first incident of its kind. On Thursday itself, the US Central Command fired at another tanker, M/T Jalveer, sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, an Indian Ocean nation. The Indian crew members on board were reported safe. A day earlier, 24 Indian sailors were rescued after the US forces attacked a commercial oil tanker, the M/T Marivex, when it was sailing through the Gulf of Oman.

MT Settebello attack

Families of the crew members killed in the US attack are very angry. Calling it a war crime, Rajesh Sharma, the father of one of the seafarers, said, "I want to know what happened in his last moments. Was he given any rescue assistance? What circumstances led to the deaths of three crew members from our country?" Manoj Yadav, the General Secretary of the Forward Seamen’s Union (FSUI), asked why the US forces needed to strike a commercial ship that carried no ammunition, as they could have easily boarded the ship and detained it if they required. The Congress Party said in a statement, "The Prime Minister, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Donald Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives."

US Attacks Vessels In Gulf Of Oman. (AI-generated infographic.)

However, the government has not criticised or questioned Washington. These attacks have come days ahead of the proposed meeting between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 summit. The bilateral relations nosedived after Washington slapped India with the additional tariffs of 25% for buying Russian oil, besides the reciprocal tariff of 25%. It also accused India of funding Russia's war against Ukraine and profiteering during the crisis.

Donald Trump also claimed several times that it was he who forced India and Pakistan to halt attacks and mediated the ceasefire after Operation Sindoor in May 2025. India rejected it, reiterating that Jammu-Kashmir is a bilateral issue and there is no scope for third-party mediation. On the other hand, Trump invited Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House and praised Islamabad profusely many times.