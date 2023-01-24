3 Hindu temples vandalized in Australia in last 2 weeks, are pro-Khalistan groups behind these attacks?

Another horrifying attack on a Hindu temple has been reported in Australia. Melbourne's Sri Sri Radha Ballabha ISCKON Albert Park temple was attacked by criminals with ties to terrorism. Anti-India graffiti with contentious pro-Khalistani slogans was left on the Temple wall. The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) authorities have referred to these attacks as "worrisome" and have asked for the identity of the perpetrators.

This is the third attack that has been reported so far. The incident was informed by ISKON authorities in Melbourne’s Albert Park early in the morning on Monday.

The administrators of the Iskon Temple denounced the act and expressed shock and outrage at the flagrant disrespect shown to a house of worship.

Authorities said that the temple premises were vandalized and ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ slogans were written on the walls. It is believed that the Khalistani supporters are behind all the attacks.

The Australia Today reported that provocative phrases including "Khalistan Zindabad" were spray-painted on the walls of the Iskcon Temple. The phrase said, "Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad and Sant Bhindrawale is martyred".

These attacks come after a few days when an emergency meeting was held with the Victorian Multicultural Commission over incidents of vandalism at places of worship in Australia while several leaders of different religions joined the meeting.

Vice President of Iskcon Kolkata Radharaman Das also attributed the rise in these occurrences to Australian police inaction.

Das said, “Increasing incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia are worrisome. In the last 15 days, 3 temples were vandalised. If the police would've taken immediate steps, then it wouldn't have happened. Police must arrest culprits.”

A complaint has been filed with Victoria Police and CCTV footage is being provided to assist them in their pursuit of culprits, Das further mentioned.

Similar vandalism incidents that occurred earlier are:

January 12: A Hindu temple in Melbourne was vandalised with graffiti that contained anti-Indian themes.

January 17: In advance of the Pongal celebrations, graffiti with anti-Indian and anti-Hindu sentiments was also written on the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs.

After these incidents, India appealed to Australia to investigate the matter. Arindam Bagchi, Foreign Minister spokesperson said that the Australian government has been informed about this. The Indian High Commission in Melbourne has also taken up the matter with the local police.