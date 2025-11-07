FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

As 'Vande Mataram' marks 150 years, a new row reignites over why some Muslims oppose the national song’s religious imagery and historic context.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 02:47 PM IST

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?
Some Muslims oppose Vande Mataram. (Representative Image.)
As the national song 'Vande Mataram' completes 150 years of its composition, the old controversy has erupted once again. Why do some Muslims oppose Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's song? Composed in 1870, the song personifying India as a mother goddess, or 'Bharat Mata,' was included in his novel 'Anandamath' in 1982. The song not only refers to the nation as a 'Mother Goddess,' but it also has phrases like 'Thou art Durga, the slayer of evil.' Bankim Chandra Chatterjee used the Sannyasi Rebellion and the Great Bengal famine of 1770 as the background for his novel. The book depicts Hindu ascetics (sannyasis) fighting Muslim rulers. Though 'Anandamath' is considered one of the most important novels in the history of Bengali and Indian literature, it caused discomfort among the Muslims. 

Vande Mataram controversy

'Vande Mataram' became a rallying point and the most popular slogan during the Indian freedom struggle. The Indian National Congress used it as a unifying factor and main slogan in its anti-colonial movements. However, a section of Muslims was not comfortable with the song and found it something that contradicts the Islamic principle of monotheism. They pointed out that Islam prohibits worship or veneration of anyone other than Allah. It forbids idolatry, associating partners or equals with God. Most of the Muslim scholars believe that they respect their motherland but cannot worship it. 

In an attempt to make 'Vande Mataram' acceptable to all, the Congress, under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose, in 1937, officially adopted only the first two stanzas as the national song. These stanzas were free of religious content and could be sung by people of all faiths. Mahatma Gandhi supported this compromise and said that national unity should not come at the cost of religious conscience.

Supreme Court on Vande Mataram

After independence, 'Vande Mataram' was given the status of national song, and 'Jan Gana Mana' was made the national anthem. After some people demanded that the national song and the national anthem be made mandatory, the Supreme Court clarified in an order that no one can be compelled to sing either 'Vande Mataram' or 'Jana Gana Mana.'

In the latest controversy, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir issued an order asking schools to commemorate the 150th Vande Mataram anniversary. A coalition of religious scholars and organisations, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), called the directive an attempt to 'impose RSS ideology on Muslims under the guise of cultural celebrations.' It said in a statement, "Forcing Muslim students or institutions to participate in activities that conflict with their faith is both unjust and unacceptable." 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
