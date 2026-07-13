Explained: Why is historic mosque inside Kolkata Airport being moved after 136 years

The 136-year-old Bankra Mosque, also known as Gouripur Jama Masjid, located within the operational airside zone of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, is set to be relocated as part of a major airport modernisation project. Explained here.

A 136-year-old mosque, situated on the outskirts of Kolkata, will soon be dismantled and relocated somewhere else. The Bankra Mosque, or the Gouripur Jama Masjid, as it is called by the local people, was built before the Calcutta Aerodrome (as it was called in those days), where it is situated now. The airport was built in 1924, while the mosque was constructed much earlier, in 1890. Meanwhile, the Calcutta Aerodrome was extended, and many more bays and other facilities were added; it was renamed the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Now, this mosque will be relocated because some people think it poses a danger to national security.

Bankra Mosque, Gouripur Jama Masjid

The Bengal Flying Club was opened at the site in 1929. Located in the neighbourhood of Dum Dum, the Calcutta Aerodrome gained significance and grew with the city and the adjoining areas. It gained much more significance during the Second World War, and new facilities were added. Its importance increased further after independence; it became an international airport, and several new destinations, including London, were added. A new domestic terminal was constructed in 1995, and the airport was renamed to honour the Indian patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Kolkata Airport

Now, in 2026, the Islamic place of worship finds itself located within the highly restricted operational airside zone of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, and the government has decided to relocate it outside the airport premises so that the infrastructure can be upgraded and passenger safety can be enhanced. The government has proposed to construct a larger and more modern mosque outside the airport premises. It has come out with a rehabilitation package to balance religious sensitivities with infrastructure needs.

The government has pointed out that International aviation standards require a 240-metre clearance from the runway, but the mosque is situated only 165 metres away. The mosque's proximity to the airport has prevented the authorities from installing advanced Instrument Landing Systems (ILS). This is vital for safe landings during periods of dense fog or poor visibility. The government has also said that due to the mosque, the airstrip is short, and it prevents wide-body international aircraft from fully utilising the secondary runway. Earlier, the airport authorities had extended the runway from the opposite direction to avoid the mosque, which required additional expenditure and complex road diversions.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

There are security concerns also. The worshippers have to undergo mandatory and strict screening and frisking as the mosque is in a high-security zone under CISF supervision. They are transported to the mosque via escorted shuttle services through active airport premises. The officials say that it is a major and avoidable operational complexity. These officials also claim that by allowing ordinary citizens so close to the runway, passenger safety is compromised.

Meanwhile, in what may be called by his detractors as an attempt to fish in troubled waters, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has fully backed the move to relocate the 136-year-old mosque. He has said that the gates of the installation, with critical geopolitical importance, cannot be kept open for outsiders. He also said that national security and the security of the Kolkata international airport took precedence over everything else. The BJP leader said in the Purba Medinipur district, "National security and security of the airport will gain priority over everything else. As a Chief Minister, I will not comment further. The location of the Kolkata international airport is critical since both China and Bangladesh are close by. It cannot keep its gates open for outsiders."