Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Zee Critics' Choice Awards: Sakshi Tanwar shines in 'Mai', wins Best Actress in a Web series

Zee Critics' Choice Awards: Sakshi Tanwar shines in 'Mai', wins Best Actress in a Web series

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare parties with Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Lionel Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, take a look at PSG star's other historic achievements
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.