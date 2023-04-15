Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Zee Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Sai Pallavi takes home the 'Best Actress' award, shines in 'Gargi'

Zee Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Sai Pallavi takes home the 'Best Actress' award, shines in 'Gargi'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.