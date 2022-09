You can't get enough of Ranbir Kapoor's acting: Look at actor's best performances

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Since his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, a pretty middling start in the film industry, he went on to curate a filmography full of inspired choices. Take a look at his best performances so far.