Wow! Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai

B-Town’s favourite couple was spotted in Mumbai outside an office. Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were leaving from the office when the cameramen captured them. The duo looked cute and stole the hearts of their fans. Soon to-be-mom Alia was in printed baggy dress while Ranbir was in a cool boy look in his white tee and olive pants. The couple posed for the cameras before leaving the spot.