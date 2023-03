Wishes pour in after Naatu Naatu’s big win at Oscar 2023

‘Naatu Naatu’ brought laurels to the nation at the 95th Oscar awards. The song bagged the prestigious award at Oscar 2023. Naatu Naatu’s lyricist Chandrabose’s family spoke to media about the big win. Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar called it a proud moment for the nation.