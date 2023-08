Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

cre Trending Videos

Nitin Chandrakant Desai won National Film Awards four times and Filmfare Awards three times for art direction. National award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, 57, was found dead in a suspected case of suicide at his studio in Karjat in Maharashtra Wednesday morning, said the police.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile