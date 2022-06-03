Whatever you’ll see in the film is absolutely true R Madhavan on ‘Rocketry The Nambi Effect’

Actor-director R Madhavan, while speaking to ANI said that his film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, depicts all the true facts without adding up much fiction to make it believable. When asked, how did he strike a balance between the fiction and facts as a film maker, Madhavan said, “I would like to say it very categorically…and even if they have been taken, it’s only to crunch time and space and characteristics, whatever else you will see in the film is absolutely true.”