WHAT! Why netizens are trolling Ram Gopal Varma as his video goes viral?

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma always manages to grab headlines with his upfront statements or bizarre actions. Yet again, today happens to be one such time as he is going viral on the internet with his latest pics and video with former Bigg Boss contestant Ashu Reddy. He shared a photo and video of kissing Ashu Reddy's feet as she interviewed him for his upcoming film Dangerous.