What was the reason behind the demise of the TV actor Deepesh Bhan?

TV actor Deepesh Bhan passed away at the age of 41. He played the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’. The news of his death was confirmed by the show’s producers, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli. The entire team of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ is in a deep shock due to the untimely demise of Deepesh