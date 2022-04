What does 'Dunki' mean, the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film

After being away from films for almost 4 years, Shahrukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen once again. He has 3 films in his hand at the moment. The teaser of Yash Raj Banner’s ‘Pathan’ has already arrived. Shahrukh has a film with director Atlee. Apart from this, he is doing ‘Dunki’ of Rajkumar Hirani. A video was released with the official announcement of ‘Dunki.'