Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Watch Viral Video: BTS' V and Blackpink's Lisa aces pole dance in Paris

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa attempted pole dancing in Paris. They were cheered on by their teams and the people present at the party.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.