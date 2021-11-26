{"id":"2921333","source":"DNA","title":"Watch: Star-studded special screening for ‘Antim: The Final Truth’","section":"Entertainment","slug":"","section_id":"7","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Bigwigs of Bollywood attended the special screening of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Actor Salman Khan was in his casual best. Actors Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and director Mahesh Manjrekar also arrived for the screening. Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, sister Arpita and Iulia Vantur also came to extend their support. Producers Ekta Kapoor and Ramesh Taurani also graced the event. Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Bobby Deol were also seen at the event.","summary":"Bigwigs of Bollywood attended the special screening of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Actor Salman Khan was in his casual best. Actors Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and director Mahesh Manjrekar also arrived for the screening. Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan, sister Arpita and Iulia Vantur also came to extend their support. Producers Ekta Kapoor and Ramesh Taurani also graced the event. Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty and Bobby Deol were also seen at the event.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/entertainment/video-watch-star-studded-special-screening-for-antim-the-final-truth-2921333","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007137-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_22.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637921702","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921333"}