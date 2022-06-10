Search icon
Watch: South Korean boy band BTS released their new album "Proof"

South Korean boy band BTS released their new album "Proof". A music video for the new album's title track "Yet to Come" garnered over 9 million views in the first 1 hour on YouTube.

