Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan share a moment hugs kisses at Arpita Khans Eid party

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the many stars at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party on Tuesday night. The Bigg Boss 13 alum was seen wearing a gorgeous black sharara for the festive bash. While Shehnaaz made her way alone into the party, posing for the cameras, she was escorted out of the party by Salman himself.