Watch: Ranbir and Alia groove to Shah Rukh Khan song at their wedding’s after party

After Alia shared the wedding pictures, many videos and pictures from the wedding were leaked on social media. Now, a couple of videos from the after-party of the wedding have been doing the rounds of social media. In one of the videos, Ranbir and Alia are seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se.