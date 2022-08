Watch: R Madhavan touches Rajinikanth's feet as he gets honored by the superstar

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday met actor R Madhavan who is basking on the success of his recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Rajinikanth also met Nambi Narayanan (on whom the movie's based). The legendary actor felicitated both Madhavan and Narayanan at his residence.