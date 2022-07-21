Watch Nick Jonas dancing with his mother-in-law on Priyankas birthday

Priyanka Chopra rang in her 40th birthday recently and going by the photos and videos that have surfaced online, the global icon had a gala time with her friends and family. Recently, a video surfaced online where Priyanka’s popstar-husband Nick Jonas can be seen shaking a leg with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.