Watch: Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor dance to Rishi Kapoor's song Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who are currently travelling to cities for the promotion of their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, danced to the song Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.