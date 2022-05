Watch: International stars slay on Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet

The 75th Cannes Film Festival Day 2 photos are here. Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a gold and black saree at the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi Rautela and Tamannaah Bhatia too were seen at their stylish best as they walked the Cannes red carpet.