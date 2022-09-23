हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Ind Vs Aus
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Watch: How Deepika Padukone reacts as Urvashi Rautela kisses her
Watch: How Deepika Padukone reacts as Urvashi Rautela kisses her #shorts #trending
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Narendra Modi
Brahmastra
Iphone
Popular Stories
More
Tata Tiago EV to launch in India today, watch it live HERE [Video]
Hrithik Roshan says 'just rumours' after teasing appearance in Brahmastra sequel
PFI banned for 5 years: UAPA decoded; list of all outfits banned under the stringent law and over 'unlawful association'
Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'left wing', adds 'shouldn’t say these things anymore'
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan responds to reports of him charging a whopping fee of Rs 1,000 crore for show
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times...
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussa...
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh...
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Less...
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what ...
Speed Reads
More
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
RSS, PFI equal, ban both: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh
J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days
Wordle 466 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 28
ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June 2022 Result DECLARED at icmai.in: Here's all you need to know
Most Watched
More
Celebs Spotted with DNA, September 13...
Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao asks IndiGo to start respec...
PM Modi sowed seeds of GIFT City, says FM Sitharaman in Guja...
DFCCIL launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from its headqua...
DNA Big Screen: Katrina Kaif shared, how her love story star...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
Ind Vs Aus
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall