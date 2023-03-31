Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Watch: G20 delegates dance to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR movie

G20 delegates who are in Chandigarh for the 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of the Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency visited Nek Chand’s Rock Garden of Chandigarh on March 29. The Rock Garden authority gave the delegates a cheerful reception. The G20 Delegates shook a leg to the tunes of the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the movie RRR at the Rock Garden.The 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of the Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency began in Chandigarh on March 29.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 25 Pharmacist posts at rbi.org.in, know eligibility details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.