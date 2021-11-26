Search icon
Watch: Arbaaz Merchant refuses to pose for cameras after leaving from NCB Office

Arbaaz Merchant visited the Mumbai NCB office for his weekly appearance, today. On his way out, his father Aslam Merchant asked him to pose for the paparazzi. This made Arbaaz Merchant irritated. Watch the video.

