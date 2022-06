Watch: Aamir Khan and Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh dances to Laal Singh Chaddha song

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is on cloud nine after Aamir Khan danced with her on Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi. An excited Akshara has shared videos with Aamir on her social media platforms.